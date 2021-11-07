National Bankshares Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$62.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSU. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.50.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$47.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 37.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.12. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$19.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$86.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

