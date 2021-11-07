Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

NYSE:HXL opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.