Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Lowered to $108.00 at JMP Securities

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist cut their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.78.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $67.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.99.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

