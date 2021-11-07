Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to announce $270,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $400,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 million to $1.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 million, with estimates ranging from $510,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Humacyte.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $211,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $120,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

