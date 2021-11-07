$270,000.00 in Sales Expected for Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to post sales of $270,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $130,000.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 million to $1.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 million, with estimates ranging from $510,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Humacyte.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

