B. Riley Boosts Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $75.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GDEN. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $54.86.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $597,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $790,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363 over the last ninety days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $2,552,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $2,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $7,500,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

