Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $245.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $260.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy has a 52 week low of $113.49 and a 52 week high of $283.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Etsy by 28.2% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Etsy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

