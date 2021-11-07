National Pension Service Has $88.47 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

National Pension Service raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 854,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $88,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,971 shares of company stock worth $10,927,752. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

