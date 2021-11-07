National Pension Service Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Waste Management worth $84,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after buying an additional 584,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after buying an additional 564,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after buying an additional 545,718 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $159.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.50 and a 200-day moving average of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.