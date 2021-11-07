Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Bought by Dendur Capital LP

Dendur Capital LP grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,030 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for about 7.3% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dendur Capital LP owned about 0.50% of Builders FirstSource worth $44,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 568.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $67.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

