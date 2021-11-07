Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stake Boosted by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,303 shares during the period. Sonos accounts for 1.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Sonos were worth $51,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,610,000 after acquiring an additional 295,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after acquiring an additional 302,558 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.