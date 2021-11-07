Dendur Capital LP Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (NASDAQ:CMII)

Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (NASDAQ:CMII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,000. CM Life Sciences II accounts for 0.7% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the second quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CM Life Sciences II alerts:

CMII stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CM Life Sciences II Inc. (NASDAQ:CMII).

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.