Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Ventas updated its Q4 guidance to $0.67-0.71 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.670-$0.710 EPS.

Shares of VTR opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.45. Ventas has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Get Ventas alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.