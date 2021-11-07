KeyCorp Lowers PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target to $64.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Get PROG alerts:

PRG stock opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. PROG has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROG news, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 224.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PROG during the third quarter worth $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PROG during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PROG by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.