Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.50.

EXP stock opened at $155.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $86.04 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $7,857,645. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

