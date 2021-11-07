Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $182.00 at HC Wainwright

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $171.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTLA. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.28.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $135.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.03. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $15,018,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $494,062.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock valued at $39,372,706 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

