Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.74. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 36,694 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

