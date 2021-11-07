South32 (LON:S32) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $179.16

Shares of South32 Limited (LON:S32) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 179.16 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.53). South32 shares last traded at GBX 191.40 ($2.50), with a volume of 96,232 shares changing hands.

S32 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 166.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.69%. South32’s payout ratio is -0.79%.

In related news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

