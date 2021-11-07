Oppenheimer Trims Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Target Price to $2.00

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Conformis from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Conformis stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.74 million, a PE ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.06.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis during the second quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Conformis by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Conformis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

