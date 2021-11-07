Robert W. Baird Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $175.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,108,028. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $60,479,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,805 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

