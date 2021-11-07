RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,601.66

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,601.66 ($33.99) and traded as high as GBX 2,745 ($35.86). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,710 ($35.41), with a volume of 153,397 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,601.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,531.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile (LON:RCP)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

