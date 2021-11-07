Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,930.88

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,930.88 ($25.23) and traded as high as GBX 2,062.99 ($26.95). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 2,022 ($26.42), with a volume of 101,982 shares changing hands.
KNOS has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,515 ($19.79) to GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 62.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,930.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,673.25.
Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.
Featured Article: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.