Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,930.88

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,930.88 ($25.23) and traded as high as GBX 2,062.99 ($26.95). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 2,022 ($26.42), with a volume of 101,982 shares changing hands.

KNOS has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,515 ($19.79) to GBX 1,765 ($23.06) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 62.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,930.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,673.25.

In other news, insider Richard McCann sold 32,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,980 ($25.87), for a total value of £639,540 ($835,563.10). Also, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.53), for a total transaction of £3,602,000 ($4,706,036.06). Insiders sold 282,300 shares of company stock valued at $518,304,000 over the last quarter.

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

