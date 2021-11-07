Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives $56.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.24.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

