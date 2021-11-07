Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives $30.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altimmune by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 258,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,412,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $430.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

