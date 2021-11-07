TD Securities Upgrades Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) to “Buy”

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) was upgraded by TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LSPD. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.04. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 3.57.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 227.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 71.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 41.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 403.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 81,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 33.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

