Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average is $96.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

