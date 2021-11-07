IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $190.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price raised by Barclays from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.80.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $145.17 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $86.27 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,229,000 after buying an additional 741,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after buying an additional 501,261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after buying an additional 495,032 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

