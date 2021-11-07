Raymond James Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $70.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $64.72 on Thursday. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ONEOK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after purchasing an additional 139,084 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,647,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 46.9% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,147,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 17.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 143,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

