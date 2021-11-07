EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

EVOP opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 1,773.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,788 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 927,740 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 839,720 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in EVO Payments by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after purchasing an additional 666,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in EVO Payments by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,939,000 after purchasing an additional 534,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

