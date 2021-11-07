Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Announce $2.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23. Dollar General posted earnings of $2.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after acquiring an additional 294,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG stock opened at $225.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.71 and its 200 day moving average is $218.15. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

