Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTMVY. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

