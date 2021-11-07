Signature Chain Price Tops $0.0026 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 103.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and $1,257.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00256503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00102600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

