Bank of America Corp DE Has $101.60 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.57% of Boston Properties worth $101,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Boston Properties stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

