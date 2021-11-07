AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNA opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $32.27 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

