A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,570,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $113,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 22.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.30. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

