Bank of America Corp DE Has $103.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $103,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $70.39 and a 1 year high of $138.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09.

