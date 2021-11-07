Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,179 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.68% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $108,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,145,000.

GSIE stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $36.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

