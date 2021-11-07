Bank of America Corp DE Has $116.42 Million Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 142.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.57% of Cedar Fair worth $116,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cedar Fair by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,022,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,514,000 after buying an additional 341,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,936,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,193,000 after acquiring an additional 212,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 51.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,446,000 after purchasing an additional 439,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the second quarter valued at about $27,594,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 11.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 606,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $49.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.16. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

