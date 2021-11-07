Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $435.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.21.

ROKU stock opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 1 year low of $207.50 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Roku by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,496,000 after buying an additional 465,293 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after buying an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,159,000 after buying an additional 300,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 97,797.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

