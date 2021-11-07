-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $72.61 on Thursday. Docebo has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

