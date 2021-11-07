$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AINV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AINV stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $875.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.