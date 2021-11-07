$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AINV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $923,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AINV stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. Apollo Investment has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $875.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

