Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Plug Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Plug Power from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.98.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.