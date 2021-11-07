Barclays Raises Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Price Target to $28.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price target raised by Barclays from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oportun Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.40.

OPRT opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $27.47.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $213,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $49,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,661.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,205 shares of company stock valued at $459,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 860,899 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 467.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 364,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,941 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,366,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,458 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

