Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.49. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSE. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trinseo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Trinseo worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

