Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.