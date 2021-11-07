Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,450,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 275,160 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.26% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $32,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

