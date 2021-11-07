Credit Suisse Group Boosts Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $25.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Matterport from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Matterport alerts:

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $22.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $953,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.