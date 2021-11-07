Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Northwest Natural also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

NWN stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.