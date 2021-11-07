Verso Reaches Market Cap of $5.20 Million (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verso has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $155,365.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

