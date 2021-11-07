Splintershards (SPS) Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $133.42 million and $4.45 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000091 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BSC MemePad (BSCM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BNB Cash (BNBCH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 255,084,676 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

