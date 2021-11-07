Bank of America Corp DE Has $119.19 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,381 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $119,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,089,000 after purchasing an additional 295,341 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 147,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 971.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,369,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW opened at $157.71 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $110.02 and a 52 week high of $191.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.59 and a 200-day moving average of $145.85.

